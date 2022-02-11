The Shakun Batra directorial, Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone (Alisha), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Zain), Ananya Panday (Tia) and Dhairya Karwa (Karan) in the lead is everything people are talking about. The film written by Sumit Roy, Ayesha Devitre, Yash Sahai and co-written by Shakun Batra revolves around complex modern relationships. Gehraiyaan has released on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video, on February 11. The film, which showcases modern urban complicated love and its intricacies, also stars towering artistes like Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Gehraiyaan: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need To Know About Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa’s Film!

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, Gehraiyaa has received mixed reviews from critics, and also within hours of its premiere, it even leaked on numerous torrent sites. Yes, this film has reportedly been leaked online and one could come across spoilers. It is apparently available to watch online in high-definition prints.

Apart from Gehraiyaan, there are several other films and web-series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes the recently released Bro Daddy, Hotel Transylvania Transformania, Minnal Murali, Atrangi Re among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints. Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa’s Romantic Drama To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On January 25, 2022.

Piracy is bad for your device and can harm it via viruses and other malware. We would recommend you to watch Gehraiyaan online only on Amazon Prime Video.

