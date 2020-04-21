Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Krihsna Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actors, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have always been the talk of the town for allegedly dating each other. While the couple has been tight-lipped about their love affair in public and often term each other as 'just buddies', their late-night outings and social media game tell another story. Not only with Tiger, but the girl also shares a great connection with the actor's sister, Krishna and mom Ayesha Shroff. All that being said, recently reports were doing rounds that Disha has moved in with the Shroffs amid the lockdown. And now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Baaghi 3 actor's sister has clarified the gossip. Disha Patani Celebrates 2 Years of Baaghi 2 With Tiger Shroff! (View Pics).

When Krishna was quizzed about Disha staying with her fam, she denied the same. She said that Patani is not staying with the Shroffs, but as she lives nearby, they end up going in grocery shopping together. "She (Disha) isn’t, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes,” Krishna said. Speculations of Disha and Tiger staying together started when a video of Patani and Krishna goofing around amid the lockdown had made it to the web. Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Moved In Together Amid The Lockdown? Sister Krishna Shroff Answers.

Well, now the rumours can finally shut as the actress has not moved in with her alleged boyfriend Tiger. Further, in the same interview, Krishna also stated that it was because of Tiger, Disha and she became buddies. “He (Tiger) and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her," she added. Stay tuned!