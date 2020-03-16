Disha Patani Is Glamorous in Red With a Hair Game to Boot, Hires Beau Tiger Shroff’s Hairstylist!

Disha Patani for Malang promotions (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

She started off to being the cutest girl-next-door with a smile that tugged your heartstrings with a toned frame and long locks to boot. But trust this quintessential outsider to transform into a glamorous and sassy stunner. This Calvin Klein ambassador has never flinched from flaunting herself and whilst at it, racy dresses that only find a place in our wardrobe wishlist actually make a way into her wardrobe! Disha Patani is on a roll following the successful running of her last release Malang at the box office. The success of the multi-starrer film demanded a bash and Disha cranked up the glamour quotient with a brilliant hot red number. The plum toned ensemble amply accentuated Disha's enviable toned frame. She raised the bar with her long mane styled into bouncy soft curls. The hair maverick behind Disha's stunning locks was beau Tiger Shroff's go-to hairstylist Amit Yashwant.

Disha Patani enjoys an immense fan following with an impressive 32 million on Instagram, keeping her fans and trolls regaled with her dance routines, fitness, and travel and work shenanigans. Also, she keeps us guessing on the relationship status she shares with actor Tiger Shroff. Here is a closer look at how the usually well-dressed millennial displayed her innate ability to blend comfort with varied styles yet again. Disha Patani Flaunts Her Sexy Midriff in Throwback Pictures From Malang Sets

Disha Patani - Ravishing in Red and how!

A bodycon dress in plum tone featuring a plunging neckline and long sleeves was teamed with strappy black sandals. Sans accessories, Disha chose to flaunt her long locks styled into soft waves in a side-swept manner. Pink lips and nude eyes completed her vibe. Disha Patani Had a Sunny Sunday With a Dose of Hotness, Borrowed Tiger Shroff’s Hairstylist for Those Sassy Wavy Hair!

On the professional front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. She will be seen in a special appearance in the song, Do You Love Me for Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, that released on 6 March. She will also be seen in KTina with Akshay Oberoi and Arjan Bajwa and in Prabhu Deva's Radhe with Salman Khan.