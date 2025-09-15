Love him or hate him, but you can’t deny the fact that Hera Pheri is incomplete without Paresh Rawal’s iconic character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. After a dramatic exit, the veteran actor announced his return to the legendary comedy franchise in June 2025. The news came as a relief to fans who were stunned by his sudden departure earlier this year. In a recent interview, Paresh Rawal confirmed that filming for the much-anticipated project, directed by Priyadarshan, will commence next year. ‘Paji Zinda Hai!’: Mika Singh Trolled for ‘Om Shanti’ Comment on Post About Filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Possible Retirement from Bollywood After ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

Paresh Rawal Drops Major Update on ‘Hera Pheri 3’

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Paresh Rawal revealed the shoot schedule of Hera Pheri 3, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The actor said, "It's a work in progress. We'll start shooting for the film in February-March next year." He also spoke about his shocking exit from the project, clarifying that it hasn’t affected his relationship with director Priyadarshan.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal Clicked Together at Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

He said, "Aise rishta kaharab nahi hota hai. In fact, what has happened is that it has solidified our equation. Through all of this, we now know each other in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai. Our relationship is very transparent."

‘I’m Not a Greedy Actor’, Says Paresh Rawal

Speaking more about the Hera Pheri 3 controversy, Paresh Rawal said, "I'm not a greedy actor. I'm not foolish either. I'm not someone who assumes that duniya meri wajah se chalti hai. Paresh Rawal also said the idea of a Baburao spin-off felt weak, as films are a collaborative effort. He added that his character can’t exist on its own. “You’ll need Shyam and Raju too,” Rawal said. He had earlier expressed his disappointment on how Phir Hera Pheri turned out to be. He said that Suniel Shetty was the only person who held his character with sincerity. ‘Badtameez’: Netizens Slam Suniel Shetty for Lashing Out at Mimicry Artiste for Poorly Imitating Him at Bhopal Event (Watch Video).

Paresh Rawal’s Work Front

Paresh Rawal recently wrapped the shooting of Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar. He next has Hera Pheri 3. The film is expected to be released in 2027. Besides this, Paresh Rawal will star in Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi and Thama.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).