Here's How Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Set Up a Treasure Hunt Game For Taimur On Easter 2020!

Taimur and Saif Ali Khan as Christmas Bunnies (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Th entire globe is right now locked down into their house, blame it on COVID-19 pandemic. In India, the lockdown has been extended and people are literally finding new ways each day to cope up with it. Festivals and special occasions have been limited a house-party only within the family. Easter 2020 too was the same. On that day, we saw many posts, especially by the Bollywood stars. But guess who stole all the attention? Of course, baby Taimur! But did you know he was actually busy with treasure hunt? #QuaranTimDiaries: Taimur Follows in Papa Saif Ali Khan's Footsteps, Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan Urges Her Kid to Do As He Pleases (View Post).

Kareena Kapoor Khan had posted cutesy pictures of her three-year-old son and husband-actor Saif Ali Khan celebrating the Easter theme at home. As no one could go outside/come inside, it was all about these three! In the pictures, we could see how he was dressed up as an adorable bunny with toys scattered around.

The Easter Post

In the recent interview, Saif revealed that he and Bebo had created a treasure hunt for him. In his chat with Rajeev Masand, he spilled, "We don't watch TV at all. But in case if we do then it'll be a documentary of sort or something like that and then read, like I said. It's more of excersise, reading, music, you know, playing with Taimur or doing something. Like on Easter, we did a treasure hunt for him. We had hid the eggs all over the house with little clues that he would understand and he was really excited about it. So there are things like that and more." Well, now that's something we call to be a 'real productive' thing for kids that age! We hope to hear more such fun stories of Tim Tim in the future!