Actress Preity Zinta took a walk down memory lane. She recalled her 2004 film Veer-Zaara with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who she says helped " brighten” her day after feeling like a "zombie" during rehearsals. Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Preity shared a video featuring the two stars during their dance rehearsals. The song Tere Liye played in the background as they practised. Preity Zinta Shares Pictures From Her Intimate Birthday Celebration, Expresses Gratitude to Fans for ‘All the Love’.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “This was us rehearsing for an award show. I remember I had no sleep for two days, and I felt like a zombie. @iamsrk helped brighten the day and the rehearsal with his easy charm and timely jokes.” Preity then discussed a dance step, which she revealed was taken from the song "Jiya Jale" from the 1998 film Dil Se.

Preity Zinta's X Post

This was us rehearsing for an award show. I remember I had no sleep for 2 days and I felt like a zombie. @iamsrk helped brighten the day & the rehearsal with his easy charm & timely jokes 🤗 The flip when he is holding me was the same step we did in Jiya Jale. #memories #tereliye… pic.twitter.com/suMQdffwuC — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 22, 2024

The actress wrote: “The flip when he is holding me was the same step we did in “Jiya Jale”. #memories #tereliye #veerzaara #jiyajale #flashbackfriday #Ting.” Veer Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra, revolves around an Indian pilot who falls in love with a Pakistani girl. The film also stars Rani Mukerji.

