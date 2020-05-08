Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan is Not Announcing his Next Movie with Rajkumar Hirani

Shah Rukh Khan to work with Rajkumar Hirani? (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Shah Rukh Khan's next project is making headlines since forever. While the actor is yet to announce it officially, sources close to him insist he has finalised a couple of scripts and one among which is with Rajkumar Hirani. The Munnabhai M.B.B.S filmmaker had offered multiple projects to the actor in the past but nothing materialised whatsoever. However, this time the probability is pretty high and you can expect an official announcement very soon. In fact, the only reason why the Zero actor hasn't confirmed his collaboration is 'cos the director has asked him to. Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm His Movie with Rajkumar Hirani During His #AskSRK Session? View Tweet.

As per Rajeev Masand's column in the Open Magazine, Hirani has suggested that SRK shouldn't make any official announcement till the script for their next is finalised. The filmmaker is already busy penning it with his favourite writer, Abhijat Joshi. The duo has written multiple drafts and the same have been shared with the actor. However, the exchanging of ideas between them has delayed the scripting process but the filmmaker assumes it will be locked down very soon. It's only when they have a bound script in their hands that they will announce their collaboration to his fans.

Meanwhile, the same column suggests how Hirani earlier had a two-hero project in his mind and wanted Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for the same. But since SRK was interested in solo outings, for the time being, he had to re-write his entire script.

Apparently the project is a light-hearted film. "Rajkumar Hirani Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment will co-produce the SRK starrer. Hirani’s regular writer Parijat Joshi will script the film which is about immigration. It will be a light-hearted film. But would have a deep dramatic core to it. Most importantly, it is something Shah Rukh has not done before," a source close to the development had earlier said to Bollywood Hungama. All we can do is hope and pray for them to announce it very soon.