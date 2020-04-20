Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm His Movie with Rajkumar Hirani During His #AskSRK Session? View Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wait, what just happened? No, this isn't a drill. It could not be and we hope not. Did Shah Rukh Khan just confirm working with Rajkumar Hirani in his next? While the mystery around SRK's next outing continues to grow, the actor recently dropped a subtle hint that will make his fans jump with joy. After months of speculations and tossing around different names, the Chennai Express actor has finally given a scanty signal about signing Hirani's next as his comeback film. Shah Rukh Khan Shares Gratitude for his Female Fan who Recreates His Different Characters on Tik Tok.

During his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter when a fan asked him to pick his favourite director between Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan, SRK being a diplomat picked 'Raju' as his prefered choice. Now, you don't need to scratch your heads for Raju means Rajkumar Hirani in this context. There were reports in that past that hinted about the director-actor collaborating for a project and seems, they weren't all rumours. We also heard stories about how their project was supposed to go on floors in April 2020 but considering the COVID-19 outbreak, it must have gotten delayed further.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Reply

Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi? https://t.co/EuSsrTHtx5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama had suggested that Hirani is busy penning a script on immigration issues. "Rajkumar Hirani Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment will co-produce the SRK starrer. Hirani’s regular writer Parijat Joshi will script the film which is about immigration. It will be a light-hearted film. But would have a deep dramatic core to it. Most importantly, it is something Shah Rukh has not done before," said a source to the portal. Well, now that the actor has casually dropped his name during an interaction on Twitter, we can very well predict some announcement in the near future.