Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani to Collaborate for a Light-Hearted Film about Immigration?

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan's next announcement is making headlines for reasons valid enough. The actor was last seen in 2018 release Zero which was directed by Aanand L Rai and starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While the film minted decent numbers at the box office, SRK was quite disheartened with its failure. Post which, he took a year-long sabbatical which doesn't seem to end anytime soon. There are reports that suggested that he'll be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for his next and now, we have some additional deets about what the project could be about. Shah Rukh Khan to Have a Cameo in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah?

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Hirani is still writing the script along with Abhijat Joshi. A source close to the development told the portal, "Rajkumar Hirani Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment will co-produce the SRK starrer. Hirani’s regular writer Parijat Joshi will script the film which is about immigration. It will be a light-hearted film. But would have a deep dramatic core to it. Most importantly, it is something Shah Rukh has not done before.” Well, considering it's Rajkumar Hirani, we can expect a feel-good movie and here's hoping he does not disappoint. 10 Years Of My Name is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol Share Nostalgic BTS Video and Unseen Pictures From the Sets.

For the ones who don't know, Shah Rukh was Hirani's first choice for Munnabhai MBBS. And it was only when he rejected the script that the filmmaker offered it to Sanjay Dutt and rest as they say is history. SRK has apparently given his nod to three big releases. One with Rajkumar Hirani and the other two with Bigil director Atlee and Go Goa Gone duo, Raj & DK. But the actor has clarified that he'll start working on the Sanju director's movie first and later with them individually. So let's hope the announcements come in order.