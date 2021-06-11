Like him or not, Himesh Reshammiya has managed to build his own fanbase. His fans don't just love him but are loyalists too. We stumbled upon one such fan account on Instagram called Himesh Reshammiya Doing Things. Whoever made this account has an awesome humour sense. The person uses Himesh's social media videos and adds funny instances to them. So from one where the person imagines Himesh talking to a lizard on the bedroom wall to one where he leads someone on. All of these videos have Himesh's songs in the background. It's not just the number of followers of this account that astound us but two followers in particular. The account is followed by Ranveer Singh and Suhana Khan! Surroor 2021: Himesh Reshammiya Brings Back the Redux Version of His Biggest Hit, Now Starring Uditi Singh (Watch Video)

Himesh today released his new single from Surroor 2021 which will definitely make his fans happy. But we decided to celebrate the day, by picking up five of our favourite videos of Himesh Reshammiya Doing Things! Himesh Reshammiya Recalls How Kishore Kumar Re-Recorded a Song Inspired by Lata Mangeshkar’s Rendition

But before check the two celebrity followers of the account...

Ranveer Singh and Suhana Khan follow Himesh Doing Things!

Here're the best ones...

Himesh, the national crush!

Everybody knows how they like it like Himesh

Baazigar ishtyle!!

Non-blinking pick-up line challenge

Feelings diagonally...

Now here's a request for all the fans here. Don't get offended because this just shows the person's love for Himesh Reshammiya. So, let's rock!

