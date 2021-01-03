Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has started the year 2021 with a new skill of flying a drone. Hrithik posted a video on Instagram. The clip featured Hrithik and his friends lying on grass while the "War" actor is flying a drone, which also features a camera. "Entering 2021 with new skills #Droneselfies," Hrithik wrote as the caption. Hrithik Roshan Recreates Ek Pal Ka Jeena With Mika Singh And We’re Transported Back To His Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Days (Watch Video)

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen sharing screen space with actor Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film "Vikram Vedha". The original starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the cop. Before Hrithik Roshan Vs Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4, These Superheroes Battled Their Doppelgangers on Screen

The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life. The Bollywood remake will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the Tamil original. The film, backed by Neeraj Panday, is expected to go on floors soon.

