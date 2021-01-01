2021 is here and Bollywood stars are in no mood to stop celebrations, albeit in a safe manner. B-Town celebs have been sharing pics and videos from their December 31st bash on the internet. Among the many, even Hrithik Roshan had a great time with his family celebrating the New Year. I fact, singer Mika Singh also joined in on the fun at the Roshans' party and indulged the whole family in a fun jam session. Hrithik Roshan Steps In After Aamir Khan Backs Out Of Vikram Vedha Remake: Reports.

However, the highlight of the night was when Hrithik sang his iconic song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai along with Mika and even pulled on some dance moves. And just like that, we were transported back to the time when Hrithik burned the dance floor and paved a way into our hearts with his suave dance moves. Krrish 4: The Superhero franchise to see Hrithik Roshan Vs Hrithik Roshan in the next installation?.

Check Out the Video Shared by Mika Singh Below:

Mika shared a the video and also a photo from the bash with Duggu. Well, such moments are rare, and it feels amazing to see a star revisiting old times. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik gave fans two hits in the last year with War and Super 30 and has yet not announced his next. The actor also has been spending more time with his family amid the pandemic.

