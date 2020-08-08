2020 seems like the beginning of the end. All these years of neglect towards nature have led to this where we are locked up at homes to fight COVID-19, while other calamities add to the death toll. The Beirut explosion not just rocked the ground there but the whole world too. Then there were floods and destruction in Assam, an earthquake in Odisha, AIR India plane crash in Kerela, and more. These are enough to make you wonder if the apocalypse is truly upon us. In these times of death and destruction, Hrithik Roshan prays for the departed souls and instills hope that there will be light soon. Hrithik Roshan To Make Digital Debut With the Remake of Tom Hiddleston’s The Night Manager?

Hrithik talks about how it becomes difficult to cling to hope when so much bad is going around you but we all have to be hopeful. He asserts that we will find light and we wish he is right.

Hrithik learned playing piano during this lockdown and even participated in the biggest global digital concert as a part of a fundraiser campaign. His message for the graduating batch of 2020 had gone viral with people loving him more for encouraging them. We have faith in Hrithik's hope. One day this will all be over and we will be whole again!

