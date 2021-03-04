Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks ditto like his father. Even though the young lad has not yet made his Bollywood debut, he has quite a huge fan following on the internet. Owing to the same, whenever a piece of news related to Ibrahim makes it online, it starts trending and how. Recently, the good looking lad was clicked at a wedding and looked super stylish. The star kid had attended Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's granddaughter Seherinder Kaur marriage ceremony with Aditya Narang and boy he flashed many shades at the social gathering. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi Take a Trip Down the Memory Lane to Wish Saif Ali Khan on his Birthday (View Pics).

On the occasion, Sara Ali Khan's brother flaunted two different looks. As he was seen going for a black bhandhgala sherwani as well as a classic dark maroon kurta for the event. He also posed with his friends at the wedding and must say looked dapper and how. In one of the photos, we also see him showing his goofy side while broadly smiling for the lenses. Well, looks like Ibrahim is a fun company to chill with and these pics are proof. Sara Ali Khan Shares Regal Pictures With 'Iggy Potter' Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan As She Misses Him on Bhai Dooj (View Post).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

FYI, reportedly, the wedding took place at Siswan farmhouse, Chandigarh on Sunday (February 28). Meanwhile, when last year, Saif was a guest at Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast, he had mentioned Ibrahim's dream to be an actor.

He had said, "My mother’s been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art.” “My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already," he added. Stay tuned!

