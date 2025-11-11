Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit has condemned fake death rumours about Dharmendra, calling them ‘deeply insensitive and irresponsible’. Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Recovering and Responding Well to Treatment, Confirms Sunny Deol’s Team.

On Tuesday, the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association issued a statement after false reports about the veteran actor’s demise circulated online. In the statement, Pandit emphasized the importance of responsible reporting and urged media outlets to verify information before sharing.

View Ashoke Pandit's Post:

किसी को मृत घोषित करने की मिडिया को क्यों जल्दी होती है , यह समझ में नहीं आता है ! परिवार और हॉस्पिटल के स्टेटमेंट्स का क्यूँ नहीं वेट करते हैं ? परिवार के अनुसार धर्मेंद्र जी अंडर ऑब्जरवेशन हैं, मीडिया मन ने को तैयार नहीं है! मैं @IFTDAofficial की तरफ़ से इसका खंडन करता हूँ ! — TheAshokePanditShow (@ashokepanditshw) November 11, 2025

The statement read, “It is deeply distressing to see false news being spread about our beloved legend Dharmendra Ji. Such baseless rumours are not only irresponsible but also deeply insensitive. They cause unnecessary pain to his family, friends, and millions of fans who hold him in the highest regard.”

“Dharmendra Ji is not just an actor, he is an emotion, a symbol of grace, humility, and timeless artistry. To circulate fake news about such an icon is to insult the love and respect generations of Indians have for him. We appeal to everyone, especially members of the media and social media users, to act with resistance, dignity, and responsibility. Let's celebrate Dharmendra Ji's life and legacy with truth, compassion, and reverence -the way he has lived his life with warmth, integrity, and immense love for his audience. Respectfully, For Indian Film and Television Directors Association.”

False news claiming Dharmendra had passed away started spreading on social media late last night. The hoax even misled several celebrities and prominent political figures, who shared condolence messages online. The veteran actor’s family, Hema Malini and Esha Deol, stepped in to clarify the situation and put an end to the false rumours.

“What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” said Hema in her post. Chiranjeevi Deletes Condolence Post After Falling for False News About Dharmendra’s Death.

Sunny Deol’s team recently shared an update with IANS on the ‘Sholay’ actor’s health. They stated, “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X/TheAshokePanditShow). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2025 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).