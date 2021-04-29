Actress Ileana D'Cruz says almost all her roles made her wonder how she would pull it off, and that is what pushes her forward. "I think in most films that I have done I constantly question how I will do it, and that is what pushes me forward because I think if I walked into a film completely cocky and confident, I wouldn't be really able to do justice in a way," Ileana told IANS. Ileana D'cruz Looks Super Hot Wearing A Black Bikini As She Soaks In The Sun! (View Pic).

Ileana, who was recently seen in the digitally released film The Big Bull says she likes uncertainty. "I like the uncertainty, not really knowing how I am going to do it. I like getting into a sphere that is uncertain. It sounds really strange but it pushes me to do better and work harder," she said. Ileana D'Cruz Believes Her Twitter Account Has Been Hacked; The Actress Urges Fans To Ignore Tweets.

Ileana will next be seen in Unfair N Lovely, a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana, and casts Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

