Actress Ileana D'Cruz has posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and also given herself a funny title. Ileana shared the picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a pristine white dress and a veil. The actress is seen sitting with friends. The Big Bull: Ileana D’Cruz Officially Comes on Board for this Abhishek Bachchan Starrer, Shares Her First Look (View Pic)

"Always the derpy dork head in the picture," she wrote, tagging the picture with #majorthrowback. Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer "Pagalpanti", directed by Anees Bazmee. When Ileana D’Cruz Sassed, Suited Up and Stirred a Storm With Her Bossy Pantsuit!

Ileana D’Cruz Shares Childhood Pic

View this post on Instagram Always the derpy dork head in the picture 💁🏻‍♀️ #majorthrowback A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Sep 17, 2020 at 10:18pm PDT

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production, "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

