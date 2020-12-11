Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal, released today and reports have not been welcoming. It seems the audience is still not ready to brave COVID-19 scare and venture inside the theatres. The morning shows of the movie have recorded abysmal occupancy of 4-5% only if reports are to be believed. Indoo Ki Jawani is a story about an Indian girl and Pakistani man and how they find a few commonalities. The remixed track Sawaan mei lag gayi aag did create some buzz but that was it. It Was a Collective Call to Wait for Theatrical Release: Monisha Advani on ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’

COVID-19 may not be the only reason behind the film's dismal performance so far. There's hardly any chatter around the movie. The trailer too didn't create any hype which definitely worked against the film. In fact, we doubt if many people are aware that Indoo Ki Jawani is playing at cinemas near them. The first-day collection could be around Rs 1 crore if this trend continues.

#IndooKiJawani off to a dismal start at the box office, morning shows occupancy across India was merely 4-5%.. It would be interesting to see whether it breaches ₹ 1-2 cr nett mark on its opening day or fall short. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 11, 2020

The fact that reviews of the movie aren't out either may have something to do with its poor performance as well.

