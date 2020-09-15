September 15 is observed as the International Day of Democracy—with the purpose of promoting and upholding the principles of democracy. Considering that India is one of the world's biggest democracies, it's an even bigger celebration for the nation. Actress Taapsee Pannu recently took to Twitter to share a poem titled "Samwad" which she shared along with an animated video. The poem talks about how conversation is important for a democracy to thrive and hence all voices need to be heard and are important. Taapsee Pannu Slams Kangana Ranaut for Discrediting Her Hard Work and Blames Her for Taking Advantage of Someone’s Death for Personal Vendetta.

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee shared the poem and wrote, "when you raise questions asking for better for your country it's not anti-national it's coz you love your country and countrymen beyond all fears. To the Largest Democracy of the world let's have some #Samwad." The poem gives out an important and relevant message to all that's happening today. Taapsee herself is known to voice her opinions openly when it comes to news of the day.

when you raise questions asking for better for your country it’s not anti national it’s coz you love your country and countrymen beyond all fears. To the Largest Democracy of the world let’s have some #Samwad #संवाद #internationalDayOfDemocracy @kireetkhurana @climbmedia pic.twitter.com/X4PRm49emp — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 15, 2020

Prior to this, a few days ago, Taapsee had also shared a poem on the struggles of migrant workers in a similar format. The Thappad actress had announced a day prior to the International day of Democracy that she will be sharing a special gem related to the same. She wrote, "Tomorrow on 'International Day Of Democracy' looking forward to sharing another gem with you all, along with these amazing people involved in this project. #Samwaad #संवाद @Kireetk @tiscatime @AmrutaSubhash @bose_anindita10."

@Kireetk @tiscatime @AmrutaSubhash @bose_anindita10."

