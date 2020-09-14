Tomorrow, many will be observing International Day Of Democracy. The annual event was launched by the United Nations in the year 2007. Today, people of some countries are fighting to make their nation democratic. People of some countries with democracy are struggling to keep the democracy intact. Taapsee Pannu took to her social media platforms to announce a new poem on democracy, titled Samwaad. Two days back, she had shared a poem called Safar on the plight of migrant labourers. The short poem came along with an animated video. The project was supported by Dia Mirza, Tisca Chopra among others. Now, Samwaad also seems like a project that will be appreciated. Safar: Taapsee Pannu's Narration On Migrant Workers Will Break Your Heart (Watch Video).

Samwaad has the support of Tisca Chopra (Taare Zameen Par), Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy), Anindita Bose (Paatal Lok). Now, that is a talented set of artists associated with it. Let us also not forget Taapsee's poem titled Pravaasi.

On the work front, Taapsee has some exciting projects in the kitty. She will star in Rashmi Rocket, playing the role of a sprinter from the heartlands of India. In Haseen Dilruba, she plays character filled with mystery and seduction. She will also star in the desi adaptation of Run Lola Run, titled Looop Lapeta. She also has Mithali Raj's biopic Shabaash Mithu in the pipeline.

