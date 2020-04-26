Irrfan Khan Witnesses Late Mother's Funeral In Jaipur Through Video Conference

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

It is an extremely testing time for the family of actor Irrfan Khan as his mother passed away at the age of 95. Unfortunately, the actor who is abroad with his wife Sutapa Sikdar, could not attend her last rites due to lockdown. Saeeda Begum spent her last days in Jaipur along with her other sons. She died of natural cause. It is now reported that the actor witnessed her funeral in Jaipur through video conferencing. Irrfan Khan's Mother Passes Away at 95 Confirms Shoojit Sircar, Actor Cannot Fly Down To Jaipur Due To Lockdown.

Irrfan's brother, Salman who was present at the funeral confirmed the same. While speaking with Indian Express, he told, "My mother had been ill for some time. But suddenly her health deteriorated on Saturday morning. Recently, mother had inquired about Irrfan bhai's health."

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer some months ago. This had left his fans devastated. However, the actor kept on updating his fans with recovery updates. He also completed the shoot of his previous film, Angrezi Medium (starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan) amid this. However, soon after that, he flew off abroad to continue with his healing process. Speaking of the film, he received enormous love and appreciation from the critics as well as the fans for the flawless performance that he showcased in the film. The fans are hoping for him to get well soon and grace the silver screen quickly. We hope that the family finds strength to get through this gloomy period.