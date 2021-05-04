Salman Khan will be seen playing the lead in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the remake of the Korean film Outlaws also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Radhe is scheduled to release on May 13 in select theatres and also on ZeePlex, owing to the COVID-19 situation. It has been recently certified by the CBFC with a U/A rating. While that is not surprising, what's actually astounded us is that Radhe only has a runtime of 114 minutes! Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Is Salman Khan’s Shortest Film in 5 Years! CBFC Gives it a U/A Rating!

This means that Salman Khan's latest starrer won't even cross the two-hour-mark! This would be Bhai's shortest film in a long time, as most of his recent movies have been nearly hitting the two-and-a-half hour mark, and a few of them even getting to the three hour mark! But is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Salman Khan's shortest film to date? Not exactly. Radhe: You Can Watch Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Film Online on ZEE5 With One Year Subscription at Just Rs 499! Here’s How.

View the CBFC details of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai:

CBFC details of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (Photo Credit: CBFC)

In this special feature, we look at Salman Khan's 'shortest' 10 films, ranked from least to most, based on their runtime, and see where Radhe fits in. Please note that we haven't considered movies where Salman appears in guest roles (not extended cameos).

Hanuman Da Damdaar (2017)

Runtime: 105 Minutes

This animation movie has Salman Khan voice an adult Lord Hanuman. Other popular actors who lent their voices are Raveena Tandon, Sunny Deol, Javed Akhtar and Kunal Kemmu.

Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009)

Runtime: 109 Minutes

This romantic drama has Salman Khan in a more supporting role, being part of a love triangle also featuring Sohail Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Marigold (2007)

Runtime: 110 Minutes

Salman Khan's first crossover movie failed to make much of a wave, though there are a couple of lovely songs, thanks to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021)

Runtime: 114 Minutes

So yeah, Radhe is Salman's fourth shortest movie in his career! Bhai really needs to something about his editor.

Dabangg 2 (2012)

Runtime: 120 Minutes

Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz made his directorial debut making this sequel, which was a bigger hit than the original.

Saawan... The Love Season (2006)

Runtime: 123 Minutes

We won't blame you if you don't remember this. Salman did it as a favour to the director, playing a longhaired morose psychic with a death wish!

Dabangg (2010)

Runtime: 126 Minutes

The cop masala entertainer is perceived by many as one of Salman Khan's best commercial films.

Auzaar (1997)

Runtime: 127 Minutes

Auzaar marks the directorial debut of Sohail Khan, and also stars Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Kapoor.

Hello (2008)

Runtime: 129 Minutes

Salman Khan has an extended cameo of the movie star in this adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel One Night @ a Call Centre.

Bodyguard (2011)

Runtime: 130 Minutes

The remake of the Malayalam film by the same name, Salman Khan romances Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie that was one of the year's biggest hits.

So these are the Salman Khan films with the shortest runtime. In case you are wondering which is his longest movie to date, that honour goes to the 2007 multi-starrer Salaam-e-Ishq with a runtime of 216 minutes!

