The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with a U/A certificate. Interestingly, the film is the shortest Salman Khan film in years. Radhe is just 114 minutes long, that is, just 1 hour 54 minutes long. Salman's films usually are longer than 2 hours.

Check Out Other Details Of The Film Here:

CBFC Details of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (Photo Credit: CBFC)

