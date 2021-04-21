Salman Khan had promised Radhe will be a theatrical release this Eid 2021 but given the way COVID-19 cases are increasing, it seems he has opted for a hybrid model. Radhe will release both at the theatres and on digital platforms on May 13.. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow.

Check out the Radhe announcement here...

#RADHE IN CINEMAS AND DIGITAL MEDIUMS ON SAME DAY... #SalmanKhan’s #Radhe will release simultaneously in cinemas and digital mediums [pay per view] on 13 May 2021... Trailer drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JqGfaWSdpb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)