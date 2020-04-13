Jawaani Jaaneman’s Alaya F Quashes Rumours of Getting Lip Injections, Says ‘I Don’t Know Why People Think I Got Something Done’

One film old Alaya F entered Bollywood alongside ace actors, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu with Nitin Kakkar’s coming-of-age drama, Jawaani Jaaneman. Although it was her first film, the girl was given a green flag by audiences and critics alike for her terrific performance and onscreen persona. However, as we all know how the internet sometimes turns into a not-so-good place for celebs and so even Alaya was not spared from the wrath. During her appearance on Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights Gen Y, the newbie opened up on how she was slammed online for her looks. Alaya F Looks Like a Playful Sunflower in her Bright Yellow Lavish Alice Dress.

In her interview, Alaya F talked about how she was trolled by many for getting injected with lip fillers before entering the showbiz. However, Alaya has quashed all such claims. She said, “I have been getting these comments where people are like, ‘Oh, why did she get lip injections? She was beautiful before!’ I didn’t do anything! Right now, this is the most common one that I am getting and I don’t know why people think I got something done.” Alaya F Takes a Dig at Ananya Panday, Says She has a Better Answer on Nepotism.

Check Out A Close Up Pic Of The Actress Below:

Further, on being quizzed if trolling affects her, the babe added, “Little bit, yeah, because it’s also my first time doing this. It is always on my mind, which is why I actually say ‘um’ a lot. I was reading comments on YouTube and I saw people were like, ‘Why does she say um so much?’ I was like, ‘Because I am really thinking about what I am saying. I don’t want to say something stupid and then get trolled heavily for it.’ I would rather say um than something very stupid.” Well, quite a candid chat, courtesy Alaya F. Stay tuned!