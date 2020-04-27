Kanika Kapoor is Making Some Warm Memories with Her Family as They Continue to Observe Quarantine Together (View Pic)

Kanika Kapoor with her family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Though Kanika Kapoor has recovered from novel coronavirus, she's busy observing quarantine as a safety measure. The Baby Doll singer earlier took to her Instagram account to issue a clarification over the multiple theories that were thrown in at her when she had tested positive for COVID-19. After staying mum during her recovery days, she finally decided to answer all the allegations and further urged everyone to stay home and stay safe. And while she's busy observing lockdown at her Lucknow residence, she shared a happy picture with her folks that's bound to warm your hearts. Kanika Kapoor Gets Lucknow Police Notice to Record Her Statement Days After She Tests Negative for COVID-19.

"All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart and a warm cup of tea," she captioned while sharing a picture with her family members. Their happy faces have certainly cheered us up and we look forward to all the good times that are lying ahead of us. Kanika was diagnosed with novel coronavirus after she returned to Lucknow from London. The actress was immediately hospitalised while an FIR was registered under against her for negligence. There Was No Party Hosted by Me: Kanika Kapoor Opens Up About COVID-19 Diagnosis.

Check Out Kanika Kapoor's Post

Kanika Kapoor Records Her Statement with UP Police

Kanika wishes to get back to her kids in London as soon as the ban on international travel is lifted. Meanwhile, she's grabbing all the opportunity she has to spend some happy time with her family and make some warm memories together.