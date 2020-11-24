Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and the little Taimur Ali Khan have always served family goals. The trio is currently in Dharamkot, Himachal Pradesh where Saif is shooting for Bhoot Police and was joined by Bebo and Tim later. And well, recently, Kareena shared a glimpse of their fam time from the hilly region and must say it is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. As the mommy-to-be Bebo teased fans with a video and pics of Taimur Ali Khan having a gala time amid a pottery session. Tired of the Paps, Taimur Ali Khan Shouts ‘No Photos’ As He Takes a Stroll With Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Watch Video).

Flaunting their inner artists, in the clip, the mother-son duo can be seen making tiny pots and getting themselves all dirty and muddy. While Kareena can be seen wearing an apron, her hair pulled back and donning a red attire, our cutesy Tim, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in a grey hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. Aww-worthy for sure! Will Taimur Ali Khan Be A Successful Star Like His Parents? Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Her Son’s Future.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The actress captioned the image as, “Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff (sic).” Earlier in an interview with TOI, Kareena had talked about her vacay plans and said, “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine.” Stay tuned!

