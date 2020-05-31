Kareena Kapoor Khan Pouts and Poses For A Selfie Wearing Her Comfy Kaftan! (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nobody other than Kareena Kapoor Khan can pout with such absolute perfection. This stunner is the pout queen of the industry. There are many who try to ace it like Bebo, but just can’t beat her. This beauty has given us some major fashion goals over the years. Be it for films or red carpet events or social gatherings, Kareena has set the style bar really high. Now due to this lockdown, fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan have also got know what are her favourite summer essentials, and one of the major thing is her kaftan. Malaika Arora Posts About Swapping to 'No Makeup and Messy Hair' Style Amid Lockdown and Kareena Kapoor Khan Hilariously Suggests Another Addition!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love for the comfy kaftans is known to all by now. She loves to apply natural homemade masks, tie messy bun and walk around comfortably by wearing a kaftan at home. There are a series of pictures that Kareena has posted on Instagram and you’ll get to catch a glimpse of some her printed kaftans. Even you’d want one in your wardrobe after seeing it. Bebo has shared another picture today and captioned it her very own sassy style that reads, “Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No.Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries” Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Staying at Home Look Oh-So-Glamorous While Twirling in a Kaftan Tunic!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Kaftan Series

Aren’t you in love with this selfie of Kareena Kapoor Khan just like us? She has kept it simple and yet chic. And yea, she can never go wrong with the pout! Considering Mumbai’s climate, this kaftan is indeed the perfect choice of outfit for all girls.