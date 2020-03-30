Kartik Aaryan Shares His Parents' Reaction As They Watch Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan's Parents, Pati Patni Aur Woh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Before Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal tanked at the box office, Kartik Aaryan was seen in the commercially successful, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The really odd remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The movie featured Bhumi Pednekar Patni and Ananya Panday as Woh. Fans of the actor loved the film. Now, many are rewatching the film and many discovering the film, including Kartik himself. The actor watched the film with his parents and posted about it on Instagram. Kartik Aaryan Cleans Dishes at Home and Sister Kritika Says, ‘Don’t Mistake This for Quarantine’ (Watch Video).

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Apni picture Sunday ko Family ke saath baithke TV pe dekhne wali feeling...Still unbeaten. And Mummy Never waits for credits (sic)" His Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon was quite intrigued by the look that Kartik was sporting. "Ur beard!! full devdas grunge mode, (sic)" she wrote. Kartik Aaryan Shares ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Style Monologue to Support PM Narendra Modi’s Social Distancing Appeal to Fight Coronavirus (Watch Video).

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Post Here:

Check Out The Trailer Of Pati Patni Aur Woh Here:

Our in-house film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran, wrote in his review for the film, "You may find the new Pati Patni Aur Woh funny, if you can overlook the gheesa-peetha tropes, bear Kartik in his usual goofy avatar, and find the age-old humour in extra-marital dalliances chuckle-worthy. Otherwise, you can either seek out the original or wonder if like the songs, Bollywood cannot think beyond recycling old movies too."

On the work front, Kartik has quite a few movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Janhvi Kapoor.