Kartik Aaryan was recently in news for being cast out of Dharma Productions' Dostana. The production house later gave a statement that they are re-casting for the film. His fans were obviously quite disappointed with this change but Kartik didn't show any signs of being hurt. The actor's Instagram posts are getting funnier and all of them are to teach people a valuable lesson about COVID-19 guidelines.Kartik Aaryan Posts First Picture After ‘Dostana 2’ Controversy, Fans Are Excited To See Him Back on Social Media

Kartik had tested COVID-19 positive and had a very amusing way of confirming it too. He has maintained that theme with all his subsequent posts which are really interesting. Be it asking people to mask up or staying at home, Kartik is doing a fab job in keeping his audience entertained. Dostana 2: Akshay Kumar To Save Karan Johar’s Film After Kartik Aaryan Gets Sacked – Reports

Check out a few of his posts here...

Sanjivni - The Oxygen

Vaccine and age - Not a love story

Corona slider

Kartik Aaryan was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 when he contracted COVID-19. He is fine now and raring to entertain us soon at the theatres.

