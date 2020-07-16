It's Katrina Kaif's birthday today and no points for guessing whose wish stood apart from the rest. Yes, Salman Khan is the answer, duh! The Bharat actor took to his Twitter account to wish his favourite co-star on her special day and their throwback picture definitely warmed our hearts. We bet Kat had a big bright smile on her face after reading Salman's birthday post dedicated to her. We do admire their on-screen pairing and we won't hesitate to admit that they certainly share beautiful chemistry. Deepika Padukone's Shares a Warm Message for Katrina Kaif on Her Birthday, 'Good Health and Peace of Mind Always'.

Salman posted a throwback still from 'Dil Diyan Gallan' song from Tiger Zinda Hai on his social media site and it reminded us of how gorgeous they look together on the big screen. While Kaif earlier received a warm birthday greeting from all of her industry friends including Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and rumoured boyfriend, Vicky Kaushal, she'll continue to treasure Salman's good wishes forever. Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: A Fashion Maverick Whose Red Carpet Shenanigans Never Cease to Amaze (View Pics).

Check out Salman Khan's Birthday Wish for Katrina Kaif

Katrina and Salman's bond has grown over the years and today it's more about their respect and admiration for each other. He certainly played a major role in shaping her career in the industry. While there are talks about them reuniting for Tiger Zinda Hai sequel, here's hoping the makers announce it very soon. Meanwhile, let's keep cherishing their bond and oh, this picture too!

