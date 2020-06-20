Ali Abbas Zafar is starting a superhero universe. Speculations were right. The filmmaker had announced a film Mr India, which was for so long considered a reboot or sequel of the Anil Kapoor film that came out in 1987. But more on that in a bit. Soon, the filmmaker also revealed that he will be making yet another superhero film with his best friend and superstar Katrina Kaif playing the lead role. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, Ali has revealed that Mr India and the untitled Katrina starrer film are connected and there will be more movies in this universe.

Firstly, Ali clarified that Mr India is "neither a remake nor a reboot of the original film". He added, "It’s a completely new film, we are just calling it Mr India. My film is essentially about the common man fighting a mighty villain, but done in a cool, hip way, using science and technology and being relevant to today’s social scenario." Sonam Kapoor Slams Ali Abbas Zafar for Making a Trilogy on Anil Kapoor’s Mr India, Says ‘It’s Disrespectful and Underhanded’.

Confirming the speculation about a shared superhero universe, Ali said, "Yes, I am creating a superhero universe, beginning with Katrina’s film. We then move to Mr India, which will carry forward bits from Katrina’s film, and we are developing two more characters. My third superhero is rooted in Indian mythology and the fourth comes from the Indian army." Whoa!

The casting for these movies has not been revealed so far. We do not know who will be Mr India. We also do not know who will be the male lead opposite Katrina. But we are excited.

