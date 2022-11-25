Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwari and Nikita Dutta - starrer Khakee: The Bihar Chapter released on Netflix today, on November 25, 2022. However, sadly the series is the latest victim of piracy, as it has been leaked online for free watch and download.

Bhav Dhulia directorial Khakee: The Bihar Chapter premiered on Netflix today (November 25). Since then, the release has been trending on Twitter. Starring Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary and Nikita Dutta in key roles, the series revolves around a righteous police officer pursuing a merciless criminal in Bihar. Having said that, as per early reviews, the flick has garnered mixed reactions. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release on Netflix, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, has leaked online The series is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Khakee The Bihar Chapter Review: Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix Show, Starring Avinash Tiwary and Karan Tacker, Gets Positive Response From Critics.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the leads, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, Aishwarya Sushmita, Anup Soni, and Bharat Jha playing important roles. Stay tuned!

