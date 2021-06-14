Akshay Kumar yesterday shared a hilarious meme and even corrected it. The meme counts him as one of the people in the world who took down The Undertaker. The actor clarified that it wasn't the Undertaker that he took down in Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi but a wrestler named Brian Lee. Since then, many from the 90s are celebrating the film which completed 25 years. Well, we decided to share some trivia instead. A role that won Rekha the supporting actress award was designed for Mita Vashisht. In fact, the actress even did a photoshoot for the role of Madam Maya. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Film To Release in Theatres on August 15 – Reports

Mita had shared the pictures last year where she looked gorgeous. Although it was less outlandish than Rekha's garbs in the movie, it really exuded the charm and viciousness of Madam M. And guess what? The costumes were designed by Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiyya.

Mita had revealed in a previous interview that she couldn't do the film for some reason but she loved the pictures of the photoshoot. Well, we loved it too.

