After Kartik Aaryan tested positive for COVID-19, Kiara Advani, Anees Bazmee, Tabu and other members of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crew rushed to get tested. Kiara has informed TOI now that the director and she had tested negative. However, it's still unknown what was Tabu's test results. Earlier, Bazmee had told Pinkvilla that he was shocked to know about Aaryan's positive results. He must be much relieved to have tested negative. Kiara Advani, Kartik Aryan Turn Showstoppers Presenting Manish Malhotra’s ‘Nooraniyat’ Collection at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2021

Kartik had informed about his state on Instagram saying, "'Positive ho gaya, Dua Karo.' Since then there has been hustle and bustle among people who came in contact with him. Reportedly, Tabu had shot with him on March 21 while Kiara walked the ramp on Lakme Fashion Week with him on March 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was halted after Kartik tested positive. Tabu had joined the crew on March 15 and by March 22, the actor confirmed he has contracted the infection.

