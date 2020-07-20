As the lockdown phase is getting eased in parts, some Bollywood celebs are spotted in the city. The stars spotting has yet again gained the momentum with paparazzi back on their toes and actors getting out of their homes for work and other chores. Recently, B-town beauty Kriti Sanon was spotted in Juhu along with her mother. The actress was seen wearing a mask and so did her mother. Kriti Sanon Calls Out Blind Items, Social Media's Toxicity and Media Coverage Of Funerals After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death (Read Tweets).

They were clicked at a salon in the city and this is after a while that the fans are getting to see the Luka Chuppi actress. The 29-year-old star wore a pretty light pink outfit for her day outside home. She wore a pale pink jacket over a white tank top, both paired with matching shorts. She wore trendy but plain white shoes to complement them. Check out the snaps from her latest outing.

Kriti Sanon Spotted

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kriti's Pink OOTD

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kriti's Mom

Kriti Sanon's mother (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kriti was last seen in films Panipat and Housefull 4. She also made few cameos through Pati, Patni Aur Woh and songs for Kalank and Angrezi Medium. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar directed film, Mimi. This movie revolves around surrogacy and is an adaptation of national-award winning film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The director had recently revealed that they are not rushing to shoot the remaining 5 days of shoot amid the growing coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

