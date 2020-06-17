Kriti Sanon Calls Out Blind Items, Social Media's Toxicity and Media Coverage Of Funerals After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death (Read Tweets)

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone who knew him and was around him heartbroken. The actor's family and fans are devastated and social media has been nothing but buzzing with conspiracy theories around the actor's decision to end his life. Netizens have been bashing certain celebs and rather than mental health, the focus has shifted to nepotism. Actress Kriti Sanon who was known to be close Sushant, was among those who attended his funeral. On Tuesday, the actress also shared an emotional post for the late actor. While her sister Nupur Sanon had already pointed out how on the harassment her sister was facing as media urged her for a statement, Kriti has now shared a detailed Twitter thread on the same. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon’s Pensive and Heartbreaking Note for the Late Actor Makes Netizens Emotional (View Tweets).

Starting off by saying that she has a lot on her mind right now, Kriti in a series of tweets requested the media to show some restraint whilst covering sensitive stories as this. The actress went on to talk about the coverage of funeral pictures and said, "Let's Put Humanity Before Profession". She also pointed out how social media has suddenly become the holy grail for people and called it the most "toxic" and "fakest" place.

Ever since Sushant's death, screengrabs of blind items have been doing the rounds suggesting how his tantrums had cost him a few film projects. Hinting at the same, Kriti also urged that the blind items must go because these gossip pieces turn out toxic and not everyone can handle that negativity. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'.

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Twitter Thread Here:

Here's Kriti's Post on Media Coverage of Funerals:

Kriti Sanon on the Blame Game:

In her final tweet, Kriti ended by talking about staying touch with the ones who are close and letting them be supportive. She wrote, "Take your time to heal.. Hold onto your family and people who genuinely love you and care about you.. Never let them go.. they are your strength and will be by your side no matter what.. so LET them be around.. no one is strong enough to battle life alone."

