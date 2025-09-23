Kumar Sanu is regarded as one of the greatest playback singers of all time in Bollywood. Not just Hindi cinema, the 67-year-old has also sung several songs across Bengali, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and English languages. Despite his magnificent contribution to Indian music, as a husband and as a father, Kumar Sanu miserably failed, claims the singer's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya. She recently opened up about her troubled relationship with the "Chura Ke Dil Mera" singer and how fame led him to ignore his wife. Who Is ‘Bigg Boss 19’ First Captain Kunickaa Sadanand? Know About Actress-Turned-Lawyer’s Two Marriages and Affair With Kumar Sanu.

Rita Bhattacharya Recalls Troubled Marriage With Kumar Sanu

In a recent interview with Film Window, Rita Bhattacharya opened up about her marriage with Kumar Sanu and how she raised their three sons, Jiko, Jassi and Jaan Kumar Sanu as a single mother. While speaking to Heena Kumawat, Rita revealed that Kumar Sanu had multiple affairs throughout their marriage. She claimed that his attitude towards her changed drastically after the blockbuster success of Aashiqui in 1990.

Rita alleged that Kumar Sanu was not only emotionally distant but also dragged her to court during her pregnancy. She said, "He took me to the court during my pregnancy. He even had an affair during that time, which came out today. And he dragged me to the court? I was very young at that time, I felt like my whole world crushed and my family was shocked. He did such a huge party a year ago saying I was the reason behind his success."

Rita Bhattacharya Reveals How Kumar Sanu Tortured Her

Rita Bhattacharya claimed that she was confined to her home and barred from socialising while she was expecting their third child. Even her access to food and money was strictly controlled. She said, "Ghar se jab bahar jaate toh kitchen ke shelves lock kar dete. Mujhe chawal khane ke lie bhabhi ke ghar jaana pada. I bought a handful of rice and then cooked khichadi at my sister-in-law's home, and then we used to have food. Mujhe bahar jaana allowed nahi tha, friends banana bhi allowed nahi tha. The only friend I had was my bhabhi."

She added, "Mujhe din ke INR 100 dete the aur doctors ko bhi mana kar diya paise dene se. When I used to order baby food, the shopkeeper used to say ki nahi bhej sakta kyonki saab ne mana kiya hai."

Kumar Sanu’s Afair With Kunickaa Sadanand

Kumar Sanu tied the knot with Rita Bhattacharya in the late 1980s. The couple, who have three children together, split paths in 1994. Around that time, the singer was dating actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who is currently inside Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 house. In an interview, the actress recalled some traumatising incidents from Kumar Sanu's extramarital affair. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Kunickaa Sadanand Calls Zeishan Quadri ‘Wasseypur Ka Gunda’ After He Refuses to Contribute to Kitchen Duties – Here’s What Happened (Watch Video).

Watch Rita Bhattacharya’s Full Interview:

After an ugly legal battle, Rita Bhattacharya got the custody of their kids with the intervention of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and also got ownership of the Aasiqui bungalow in Mumbai.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Film Window), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).