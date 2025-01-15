Kumar Sanu, fondly known as the ‘King of Melody’ in Bollywood, has been honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zee Real Heroes 2024. The 67-year-old veteran singer received the award from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the event held on January 14 in Mumbai. CM Fadnavis shared a video on Instagram showcasing several awardees, including Kumar Sanu, in recognition of their exceptional contributions. Kumar Sanu Is Honoured With Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award by American University For His Contribution to Music.

Renowned for his remarkable impact on Bollywood music in the 1990s, Kumar Sanu holds the Guinness World Record since 1993 for recording the most songs in a single day. Awarded the Padma Shri in 2009, he has lent his voice to countless iconic songs, spanning various genres. His timeless duets with legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Alka Yagnik, KS Chithra, Asha Bhosle and others remain evergreen hits. Kumar Sanu Is Happy to See Arijit Singh Taking Indian Music to Places.

Kumar Sanu Conferred With ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Award

The Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024 also honoured actors Ajay Devgn, Pankaj Tripathi and Anupam Kher, making it a star-studded celebration of talent and contributions.

