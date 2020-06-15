Kumar Sanu to Celebrate Daughter Shannon K’s Birthday Virtually As She Remains Stranded in Los Angeles

Playback star Kumar Sanu's daughter, singer Shannon K, will celebrate her birthday on June 16 with her family here. She finds it the best way to celebrate the special day. Shannon is currently in Los Angeles with her mother and younger sister. "During this phase of lockdown, I am celebrating my birthday with my family at home. I feel like that's the best way to celebrate your birthday, when you're surrounded by your loved ones," she said. Amit Sadh Stuck in Uttarakhand for Two Months Will Finally Return to Mumbai after Government Eases Interstate Travel Restrictions

Sharing her plans for the big day, she said: "I'm going to be having a delicious strawberry fresh cream cake since I love strawberries and I'll fetch myself an outfit from my wardrobe to wear since I didn't get to buy myself something fancy due to the lockdown. To add a bit more glam to the outfit I'll wear a gorgeous necklace and a bracelet which was gifted by mom."

Her father Kumar Sanu will be joining the celebrations virtually from India. "I'll be FaceTiming dad so he can be a part of my birthday celebration," she said. Shannon has worked with popular artistes such as Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Himesh Reshammiya. Apart from collaborations, she also works on singles. In March, she released her song titled "I do", which she had described as "a bittersweet love song".

