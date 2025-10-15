Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is receiving immense love from viewers, just like its previous seasons. The fan-favourite quiz show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 14, 2025, and has been delighting audiences with its insightful and entertaining episodes. ‘Nothing to Say, Speechless!’: Did Amitabh Bachchan React to Impatient Kid Ishit Bhatt Insulting Him on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ in Cryptic Tweet? Fans Speculate.

A recent episode of KBC 17 featuring a young contestant, Ishit Bhatt, has gone viral after his arrogant behaviour frustrated not just the host but also netizens. The internet is now buzzing with criticism for the junior contestant’s attitude. Interestingly, director Kunal Kohli also joined the discussion, and his reaction seemed to take a subtle dig at Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, too. Confused? Read on.

Kunal Kohli Takes a Dig at Abhinav Kashyap While Reacting ‘KBC17’ Junior Contestant Ishit Bhatt?

Ishit Bhatt, a fifth grader who appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, is facing heavy criticism online due to his overconfident behaviour on the show. Several netizens questioned his upbringing after clips from the specific episode went viral. Instagram reels have already started referring to him as "that annoying kid". Now, filmmaker Kunal Kohli has also shared his reaction to the matter.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday (October 13), the Fanaa director criticised Ishit's "overconfident" attitude and wrote, "That irritating child on KBC grows up toe be that irritating diirector whos going on bad mouthing the family that gave him a break and along with them, the whole film industry. Both need a lesson in basic etiqutte, manners and civil behaviour."

Kunal Kohli Reacts to Viral ‘KBC17’ Kid Ishit Bhatt

While Kunal Kohli did not take any names, many are convinced that the “irritating director” he referred to is Abhinav Kashyap, given recent events in the industry and the attention his rants have received. For the uninitiated, Abhinav Kashyap has gone viral on the internet after opening up about his strained relationship with Salman Khan. He made a series of shocking allegations against the actor and his family. Not just that, Kashyap also mocked Kunal Kohli’s Fanaa actor Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in one of his recent interviews. ‘Horrible Bunch of Bullies’: Chinmayi Sripada Defends 10-YO Overconfident ‘KBC17’ Junior Contestant Ishit Bhatt Who Misbehaved With Amitabh Bachchan on the Quiz Show (View Post).

Ishit Bhatt on ‘KBC17’

Very satisfying ending! Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience, and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time. pic.twitter.com/LB8VRbqxIC — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 12, 2025

Why Is Everyone Irritated With Ishit Bhatt?

Ishit Bhatt appeared as a junior contestant in one of the recent episodes of KBC17. Before the game began, he told host Big B," Mereko rules pata hai. Aap abhi mujeh rules samjhane baithna. The bluntly delivered comment surprised many on the internet, resulting in the backlash. Throughout the epiosde, he made several eyebrow-raising comments like "Are option daalo, Sir ek kya, usmein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo."

