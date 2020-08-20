Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil often keeps sharing heartwarming posts on Instagram. He posts about all those fond memories and the wonderful moments that he and his family shared with his father. In today’s post, Babil Khan has shared a picture in which Sanjay Dutt and his father Irrfan are seen together in an intense discussion. He shared how Sanjay has always been extremely supportive and especially when his father was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor. Babil, who fondly calls Dutt as Sanju Bhai shared, ‘After Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support’. Sanjay Dutt Waves At Papz Outside His Mumbai Residence (View Pics).

It was recently confirmed that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. From family to colleagues to fans, all have been extending their prayers and wishing a speedy recovery for the actor. But there are some who are even making unnecessary speculations about his illness. It was recently when Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata also issued a statement requesting everyone not to speculate anything unnecessary. And now, even Babil Khan has urged everyone to avoid all the speculations related to Sanjay Dutt’s illness and give him and his family ‘the existential space they need.’ Sanjay Dutt's Doctor Gives an Update on his Health, Says the Actor is Positive and Wants to Resume his Work Very Soon.

Babil Khan’s Post For Sanjay Dutt

Maanayata Dutt in her statement had mentioned that her husband, actor Sanjay Dutt will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. She also mentioned, “We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the COVID situation eases.”

