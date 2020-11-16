As much as theatres would want it, Laxmii, Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, will not release in Indian cinemas. It's only for streaming consumption on Disney+ Hostar here. But it did hit the theatres in New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji on November 9, the same day it played out on the OTT platform across the world. Now we have reports of how the movie fared at these locations overseas and from the look of it, these aren't bad numbers. Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Abhishek Bachchan’s Ludo, Rajkummar Rao’s Chhalaang – Ranking All Hindi Diwali 2020 Releases From Worst to Best (LatestLY Exclusive)

Laxmii didn't really get great reviews upon its release on Disney+Hotstar. The mundane storyline and unfunny gags made it almost unbearable to watch. The audience in India had only recently warmed up to the genre of horror-comedy and this definitely didn't measure up. If people found Kumar's representation of a transgender faulty, others rejected the concept outright.

Check out its collections in these locations...

Here comes Australia...

New Zealand watches it too

Fiji is still warming up

Papua New Guinea is still playing the wait and watch game...

#Laxmii - #PapuaNewGuinea... Fri PGK 134 Sat PGK 180 Sun PGK 206 Total: PGK 870 [₹ 18,538/-] / 1 location@comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2020

Laxmii got abysmal IMDb ratings as well but it's not because people boycotted it. The movie actually earned a lot of flak for its presentation. Guess the fact that there is a new movie at the theatres, made many check it out at these overseas locations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).