Love Hostel starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the major roles is all set to release on ZEE5 on February 25. The romantic crime-thriller is helmed by Shanker Raman and produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma and Manish Mundra under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films. The cast and the plot line of the flick looks promising as it shows action, romance and suspense all in all. Love Hostel Trailer: Badass Bobby Deol Is on a Rampage to Catch Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey (Watch Video).

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Completely in love, Ashu and Jyoti have chosen to spend the rest of their lives together. Aware that their families will not approve as they each come from a different religion, the couple decides to elope and wed in secret. This decision puts them in danger as they are now being hunted by Dagar, a ruthless mercenary who will not stop until he has found and corrected them." So, if you are planning to watch Love Hostel on ZEE5, here's everything you want to know about the movie just in case.

Cast

Directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel stars Bobby Deol as Dagar, Vikrant Massey as Ahmed Shaukeen aka Ashu and Sanya Malhotra as Jyoti Dilawar in lead roles. The flick also sees Raj Arjun as DCP Sushil Rathi.

Plot

Love Hostel unveils the uneasy journey of a spirited young couple, who gets chased by a ruthless mercenary. The movie is set against the backdrop of rustic North India. However, after all chase and run between the gangsters, villains and the couple, the flick promises a happy-ending.

Watch Love Hostel Trailer:

Streaming Date and Time

Love Hostel will release on ZEE5 on February 25, 2022. ZEE5 subscribers can exclusively watch the movie on the OTT platform. However, exact streaming time of the flick has not been unveiled yet. Love Hostel: Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5 on February 25!

Review

Love Hostel reviews are not out yet as there's still time for the film's release. For your convenience, when the reviews will be out, we will paste it here for you'll to read. Stay tuned!

