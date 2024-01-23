Alia Bhatt showcased a captivating Ramayana-themed saree at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony. The custom turquoise blue Mysore silk saree by Madhurya Creations featured intricate hand-painted scenes from the Ramayan on the Pallu. The portrayal included significant moments like the breaking of the Shiva Dhanush, King Dasharatha's promise, the golden deer, the kidnapping, the Ram Setu, Lord Hanuman presenting the ring to Ma Sita, and the Rama Pattabishek. Executed in the traditional "Pattachitra" style, these miniature paintings demanded 100 hours of meticulous work, culminating in a stunning ensemble for the momentous inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Consecration: Alia Bhatt Stuns in Ramayana-Themed Saree for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (View Pics).

