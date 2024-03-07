The festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm every year in India. This year's Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 8. Devotees nationwide mark this auspicious occasion by observing fasts and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. Religion holds a significant place in Indian cinema, with Bollywood producing numerous films centred around divine entities like Lord Shiva. Maha Shivaratri 2024 Date in India: 5 Things To Offer to Lord Shiva and Receive His Divine Blessings on Mahashivratri Festival.

The divine Hindu figure has been celebrated in many movies. This Maha Shivratri lets us dive straight into the movies that celebrate one of the most divine Gods of the Hindu religion. Here is our list of the most popular films based on Lord Shiva that you can rewatch this Maha Shivratri.

Shivaay

Ajay Devgn starrer Shivaay is one film you can watch this Maha Shivratri. Ajay plays a mountaineer who is rather violent but later realises his flaws. The song "Bolo Har Har" from Shivaay is a powerful song dedicated to Lord Shiva and probably the highlight of the movie.

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is a movie dedicated to the supreme Gods in the Hindu religion. Ranbir's character is named Shiva, who has supernatural abilities. This movie is a must-watch on our list of Maha Shivratri special Bollywood movies.

Baahubali

Prabhas's character Amrendra Baahubali (Shivudu), was rescued by Lord Shiva-worshipping Amburi tribe in the movie. When we even speak of the Baahubali series, flashbacks of the iconic Shivling scene immediately strike our minds. That specific scene from S. S. Rajamouli's film glorifying Lord Shiva was a cinematic masterpiece. The Baahubali franchise is another movie you can watch this Maha Shivratri.

Kedarnath

Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, is set against the backdrop of the horrifying Uttarakhand floods of 2013. Sushant plays the role of a Muslim boy who falls in love with a Hindu girl, Sara Ali Khan, and the story follows their struggle and fight to be with each other. Amit Trivedi's devotional song "Namo Namo" from the movie Kedarnath is one of the best songs from a movie to be ever made on the supreme Lord Shiva.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar plays the human incarnation of Lord Shiva, and Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a staunch devotee in the film OMG 2 The film follows the story of a common man who tries to bring justice to his son with the help of his faith. The actor had previously portrayed Lord Krishna in the first part of the franchise. OMG 2 went on to become one of the most successful films of the previous year, with stellar performances from all leading characters.

These were our top picks for the Bollywood films based on Lord Shiva. These films not only entertain but also inspire audiences with the eternal wisdom and devotion associated with the mighty deity. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual enlightenment to all. Here's wishing everyone a very happy and blessed Maha Shivratri.

