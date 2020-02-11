Malang Box Office Collection Day 4: Aditya Roy Kapur And Disha Patani's Film Passes The Monday Test, Earns Rs 29.40 crore

Malang Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malang is managing to do well at the box office even if it's a slow run. But it's steady which will give it at an edge by the time, the film finishes its entire run at the box office. Monday fared well with Rs 4.04 crore. Now that's a really good number considering the fact that the film couldn't manage a double-digit number on Sunday. The total is now at Rs 29.40 crore. The film has to work well in the next few days so that it can end the first week with Rs 40 crore in its kitty. Apparently, the film is budgeted at Rs 45 crore and so, it is imperative for the film to not witness any further drop in the collection. Malang Box Office: 5 Factors That Are Turning Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Film Into a Hit

Malang saw mixed reactions in terms of reviews. Some loved the way the film was mounted, others felt it's just a revenge drama only stylised. Obviously, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani did get praised for their good looks.

#Malang posts respectable numbers on Day 4... Metros/multiplexes contribute to its earnings... Needs to maintain the trend on remaining weekdays for a decent Week 1 total... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr. Total: ₹ 29.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2020

Malang needs to stay solid for the next few days to make it count. We will know tomorrow if there was any fall in collections today which could affect its final outcome.