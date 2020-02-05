Malang Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office Prediction, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu Film

Malang Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mohit Suri's Malang gears for a February 7 release in India. The film marks a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as the duo looked sizzling hot together going by the film's posters and trailer. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in major roles, the romantic-thriller looks promising and engaging in itself giving us all the chills from the exotic locations of Goa. The trailer received a welcoming response from the viewers who are surely excited to see it on the big screen. Malang clashes with Hina Khan's social-thriller Hacked on the same day. It is also clashing with DC's Birds of Prey which is slated to release in India on Feb 7 as well. Malang Song Hui Malang: Disha Patani’s Sexy Moves And Aditya Roy Kapur’s Powerful Punches Make This Track A Hit (Watch Video)

Aditya Roy Kapur's last outing Kalank flopped at the box-office and even his last outing with Mohit Suri came from his 2017 film Half Girlfriend which flopped as well. With Malang, the Ashiqui actor is back, this time with more pumped up Chiseled body for the audiences. With Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji still roaring at the box-office along with Street Dancer 3D, looks like Malang will need good word of mouth publicity to pick up well in the coming weeks. Just before you plan to watch this Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu film in the theatre near you, here is everything you need to know about Malang. Malang New Poster Has Anil Kapoor as a Charming No-Nonsense Cop (View Pic)

Cast

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Amruta Khanvilkar, Angela Krislinzki, Elli AvrRam in major roles.

Story

The Official IMDB plot of Malang reads as follow 'Advait visits Goa where he meets Sara, a free-spirited girl who lives life unshackled. Opposites attract and all goes well until life turns upside down. Years later, Advait is on a killing spree with cops Aghase and Michael in his way.'

Trailer

Here is the Official Trailer of Malang

Music

The music of the film is composed by Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari, Asim Azhar, Ved Sharma and The Fusion Project with lyrics written by Sayeed Quadri, Kunaal Vermaa, Prince Dubey and Haarsh Limabachiyaa.

Here are two popular songs of Malang

Malang Title Track

Humraah

Budget

Malang is made on an estimated budget of Rs 40 crores including print and advertising cost. This can bee surely Aditya Roy Kapur's comeback film and for that it has to rake in Rs 75 Crores mark at the BO.

Box-Office Prediction

Malang is expected to open well considering no big Bollywood clash on the same day. The film is expected to gross Rs 4.5-5 crores on its opening day. It might well cross the Rs 15 crores mark at the opening weekend.

Movie Review