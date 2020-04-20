Mamta Kulkarni Birthday: Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna, but We'll Never Get Over These 5 Songs of the Actress

Mamta Kulkarni (Photo Credits: File Image)

Yesteryear actress Mamta Kulkarni was known for her sizzling dance numbers. There have not been many actresses in Bollywood who owned their sensuality quite like Mamta. The '90s kids adore her. The actress' life was not just about hit Bollywood numbers, but she had a brush with controversies quite a few times. Mamta had accused Raj Kumar Sanothis of chopping off her scenes from China Gate, as per a report by The Telegraph. The filmmaker had refuted the accusations. But after this, Mamta's career took a blow and she was only seen in a couple of films in the subsequent films. We could have had the #MeToo movement back in the '90s, if things had gone well. Bhangra Paa Le Song: Mamta Kulkarni's Arjun Track Gets a Funky Twist in This Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon Dance Number.

Today, Mamta Kulkarni turns a year older. To celebrate the birthday of the diva, we are going to list down a few songs that featured her. Of course, we are listening to them on loop. 25 Years of Karan Arjun: Salman Khan Calls His Movie With Shah Rukh Khan and Mamta Kulkarni a Special Film with Beautiful Memories.

Bharo Maang Meri Bharo

You might want to turn the volume down for this song, because you would not want family or roommates knowing, you are listening to this gem. The song is probably the most-blatantly seductive number in Bollywood ever. And it is groovy AF. A musical pleasure, but not everyone's cup of tea. The song is from the 1995 film Sabse Bada Khiladi. Mamta and Akshay Kumar's chemistry in the number is sizzling.

Koi Jaye To Le Jaye

Mamta appeared for a special song in the film titled, Ghatak. She made the audience go gaga over her with this dance number.

Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna

The dance number is titled, "Gup Chup Gup Chup", but you might know it better as "Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna". Once again, a raunchy number with innuendos aplenty. The song is from the Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Karan Arjun. It is a fun song if you are not being an uptight elite. Just revel in the sheer campiness of the song and you will have a good time.

Mausam Hai Mastana

Waqt Humara Hai has got to be one of the best thrillers in Bollywood. This romantic track from the film featuring Mamta with Suniel Shetty was a huge hit.

Bholi Bhali Ladki

Another gem from Sabse Bada Khiladi. Akshay and Mamta danced on the streets like no one's watching. Well, apart from the hundreds of background dancers. Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik's jugal bandi added a charm to the numbers.

Mamta disappeared from Bollywoood a long time ago. As per reports, she resides in Kenya with her husband, Vikram Goswami.