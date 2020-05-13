'Mat Karo Rumours Pe Trust,' Says Salman Khan Who Dismisses Fake News of Casting For Films; Threatens Legal Action Against Imposters (View Tweet)

Salman Khan (Right) His Statement (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

Rumours are a part and parcel of the glittering world of glamour. However, it also is the mother of all goof ups and misconceptions. And none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been the topic of some latest goss that has been doing the rounds. If reports are to be believed, word on the street is that Salman Khan Films has been casting for the actor's next project and has even assigned some casting agents to handle the auditions and aspirants. And the Dabangg star found out about them and let us tell you... he is not pleased one bit. Salman Khan To Spend Lockdown 4.0 With Parents As He Returns From His Panvel Farmhouse.

Television actor Vikkas Manaktala shared screenshots of messages and emails that he received from the person impersonating SKF, approaching him for a role in Ek Tha Tiger 3.

Check Out Vikkas's Post Below:

However, these rumours are total B.S. and Salman Khan himself has said so. After Salman Khan found out about auditions that neither he nor his team is aware of, he was quick to release a statement setting the record straight that there were no on-going auditions for any of his future friends. Tere Bina Song: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cosy Chemistry Wins Netizens' Hearts (Read Tweets).

Read Salman Khan's Tweet Below:

In his post, Salman Khan clearly mentioned that his company SKF (Salman Khan Films) was not casting for any movie. He also threatened any imposters using his or his company's name with legal action. Just the way to do it, Salman! In other news, the actor who was spending his lockdown period at his Panvel farmhouse until now has returned to his parents' abode at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra to spend lockdown 4 with his parents.